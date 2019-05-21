Shashank Khaitan aspires to learn tap dancing

MUMBAI: It is often said that Dance is a shortcut to happiness. It’s an expression of various emotions that defines a person. Bringing back the second season, on popular demand, COLORS’ Dance Deewane, the dance reality show that created a rage is all set to premiere soon. The show, gives a platform to all aspiring dancers across various age groups to showcase their dancing skills. A renowned panel of eminent professionals i.e dancing Diva Madhuri Dixit, director Shashank Khaitanand ace choreographer Tushar Kalia will judge and motivate the aspirants passionate for dance. The trio recently shot for a promo for Dance Deewane season 2 which was choreographed by none other than Tushar Kalia.

According to the sources on set, Shashank is very excited to reprise his role as a judge for the second season of the show and was overwhelmed to meet his co-judges. He promises that this season is going to be double the fun and the contestants will take their deewangi for dance to an all time high. This new-age director who made it big last year with the launch of Dhadak will be seen in his most candid avtaar this year as well on the show. Not many know that the ace director is also a trained bollywood dancer and his deewangi for dance is often seen through his movies too. Passionate about dance, Shashank has been telling people about his desire to acquire a new skill - Tap Dancing !

During the shoot he revealed that he wants to add another feather to his cap and wants to learn tap dancing since its been on his mind for a long time. Shashank Khaitansays,“ I am very fascinated by tap dancing and the way it is performed. It’s a skill not many can acquire. And not many are known to perfect it. After being a judge on Dance Deewane I have a lot more inclination towards dancing, the contestants from the third generation of season 1 have inspired me to learn something new. It's never too late to learn a new art form and this is the first thing I’m looking forward to learning.”

Also, when asked about which song he would like to dance on with Madhuri Dixit he mentioned that he wants to dance on Dhal Gaya Din Ho Gayi Shaamfrom the movie Hum Joli.