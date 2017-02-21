Shashank Sethi gets MARRIED

With the onset of spring, the wedding season has also begun in full swing.

Post the conjugal of Neil Nitin Mukesh, Panchi Bora and Kavita Kaushik, another popular actor has tied the knot.

Dashing Shashank Sethi, who was seen in Doli Armaanon Ki, Kya Dil Mein Hai and as the lead in Love Dosti Dua, has tied the knot!

Yaaay! Congratulations.

As per sources the wedding happened in Madhya Pradesh, Shashank’s hometown on 17 February.

And wondering who did he marry? A pretty HR (Human Resource) professional Nidhi Kaur, who hails from Chandigarh.

Nidhi updated her relationship status on Facebook:

We tried reaching out to Shashank but could not connect with him.

Our heartiest congratulations to the young man and his pretty wife.