Shashank Vyas, Helly Shah and Shivin Narang add star value to the Selfish show!

MUMBAI: Versatile Motion Pictures, brings VMP Originals where they are going to release original content.

Starting with THE SELFISH SHOW , which has bitchy gossips, backstabbing stories, dance, music, games, laughs, abuses & gut-wrenching talks, packed in the most entertaining YouTube avtaar . Needless to say, people would have never seen this side of their favourite TV Celebs – unedited, unfiltered & unabashed!

Actors like Shashank Vyas, Shivin Narang, Rashmi Desai, Helly Shah, Jannat Zubair Rehmani, Ashnoor Kaur , Shakti Arora , Neha Saxena ,Anjum Fakih, shivya Pathania, Dishank Arora, Aditi Sharma , Gia Manek, Rishina kandhari, Priyal for and daljeet Kaur came on Selfish show couch where host of the show Krrip Kapur Suri digged out thr selfishness and they all proudly said Haan Hum Selfish hai.