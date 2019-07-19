Shashank Vyas, Helly Shah and Shivin Narang add star value to the Selfish show!

MUMBAI: Versatile Motion Pictures, brings VMP Originals where they are going to release original content.
Starting with THE SELFISH SHOW , which has bitchy gossips, backstabbing stories, dance, music, games, laughs, abuses & gut-wrenching talks, packed in the most entertaining YouTube avtaar. Needless to say, people would have never seen this side of their favourite TV Celebs – unedited, unfiltered & unabashed!
Actors like Shashank Vyas, Shivin Narang, Rashmi Desai, Helly Shah, Jannat Zubair Rehmani, Ashnoor Kaur , Shakti Arora , Neha Saxena ,Anjum Fakih, shivya Pathania, Dishank Arora, Aditi Sharma , Gia Manek, Rishina kandhari, Priyal for and daljeet Kaur came on Selfish show couch where host of the show Krrip Kapur Suri digged out thr selfishness and they all proudly said Haan Hum Selfish hai.
It's good to be selfish after all *Dusaro Ki sahaayta Karne se pehle khudki Sahaayta kijiye". Shashank vyas and Helly Shah combination was as unique as the combination of Shivin Narang and Rashami Desai. All four are co-incidentally single in real life as of now. Helly is busy with her TV show, Shivin Narang is gearing up for Khatro ke Khiladi and Shashank Vyas has been getting offers for web series and considering debut in bollywood too!
