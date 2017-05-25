Shashank Vyas talks about his EXIT from Jaana Na Dil Se Door

Nothing is permanent, and especially when it comes to TV content.

Ratings in the king and to play around with it, makers do not blink an eye to bring major changes in tracks or even bump off actors.

Star Plus’ popular daily Jaana Na Dil Se Door (Beyond Dreams), holds a special place in the hearts of the audience, and so does its characters.

The good looking and popular actor Shashank Vyas who plays Captain Ravish in the popular daily, has been showered with love from audience but unfortunately, he will soon bid adieu to the soap.

We hear that it was a sudden decision taken by the makers to wrap up his character as per track development, and Shashank will be shooting till the end of this month.

When we spoke to Shashank, he confirmed the news with us and said, “I got this news a week back and it was a mutual decision. I believe such decisions are for the betterment of shows. I have accepted the decision as the track demands it. Life is full of surprises and everything has its end, whether its good or bad. There must be some exciting things waiting for me in the coming time. I can’t comment right now about how my character is going to end as I have no clue about it.”

We also asked Shashank about his further plans. He said, “I am flying to Indonesia next month for an event and that’s the only thing that is in the pipeline. After that, I will travel and spend some time on myself. It was a fantastic journey with Beyond Dreams and my co stars. I have been associated with the show from last few months and it’s been a fun atmosphere here.”

He continued, “I give 100 per cent to any character I take up, and my fans loved my act. After I groomed myself as an army person, few people even failed to recognise me. My journey has been a wonderful one and I am thankful for that.”

“I will be back soon after sometime, want to give some time to myself at the moment,” signed off Shashank.

Good luck Shashank.