MUMBAI: Most of the top GECs have been launching some very interesting and eye-catching concepts on the small screen much to the delight of the audience. Star Plus, among the top notch players, also has quite a few in the pipeline.

As per the gossip in the industry, Shashi Sumeet Productions is in talks with the Star Plus commissioning team, to roll out its next production which is slated to be a family comedy and will likely air on a weekend slot.

Shashi Sumeet Productions currently has Tu Sooraj, Main Saanjh Piyaji running on the channel apart from Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai on Sony TV and Dil Se Dil Tak on Colors. The cast and crew is not known at the time of writing.

