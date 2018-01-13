Home > Tv > Tv News
News

Shashi Sumeet Productions to launch its next on the writings of P L Deshpande

ShachiTapiawala's picture
By ShachiTapiawala
13 Jan 2018 07:25 PM

It was only some hours ago that we reported about a plethora of shows being panned out under the Star banner. We reported about Big Synergy launching a new show on Star Bharat, which will be a family comedy and a daily soap.

While we await more details about the show, TellyChakkar has another news break coming to its desk.

Producer of Rishta Likhenge Hum Naya and Yeh Un Dino Ki Baat Hai (Sony TV) and Tu Sooraj Mein Saanjh Piyaji (Star Plus), Shashi Sumeet Mittal will soon roll out a new comedy for SAB TV. Shashi Sumeet Productions will associate with talented director and producer, Sapna Waghmare Joshi, to put up this show and according to sources, the stories will be based on the writings of the Late Purushottam Lakshman Deshpande.

Popularly known as P. L. Deshpande in the Marathi entertainment fraternity, he was a writer and humorist. He was also an accomplished film and stage actor, scriptwriter, author, music composer, musician.

TellyChakkar is all excited about these line ups. Are you? 

Tags > Big Synergy, TellyChakkar, Rishta Likhenge Hum Naya, Yeh Un Dino Ki Baat Hai, Sony TV, Tu Sooraj Mein Saanjh Piyaji, Star Plus, Shashi Sumeet Mittal, Shashi Sumeet Productions, Lakshman Deshpande,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Hot Downloads

Kushal Tandon
Kushal Tandon
Dhruv Bhandari
Dhruv Bhandari
Charlie Chaplin
Charlie Chaplin
Ravi Bhatia
Ravi Bhatia
Abhinav Shukla
Abhinav Shukla
Rubina Dilaik
Rubina Dilaik
Shahid Kapoor
Shahid Kapoor
Amitabh Bachchan
Amitabh Bachchan
Gurmeet Choudhary
Gurmeet Choudhary
Rani Mukerji
Rani Mukerji

guess who
Guess who?
guess more Click Here

spot the difference

Krystle D'Souza

There are THREE differences in the picture
get the spot difference Click Here

poll

Who do you think looks the cutest with dimples?

Who do you think looks the cutest with dimples?
previous polls Click Here

poll

Who will win Bigg Boss 11?

Who will win Bigg Boss 11?
previous polls Click Here

past seven days