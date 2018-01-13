Shashi Sumeet Productions to launch its next on the writings of P L Deshpande

It was only some hours ago that we reported about a plethora of shows being panned out under the Star banner. We reported about Big Synergy launching a new show on Star Bharat, which will be a family comedy and a daily soap.

While we await more details about the show, TellyChakkar has another news break coming to its desk.

Producer of Rishta Likhenge Hum Naya and Yeh Un Dino Ki Baat Hai (Sony TV) and Tu Sooraj Mein Saanjh Piyaji (Star Plus), Shashi Sumeet Mittal will soon roll out a new comedy for SAB TV. Shashi Sumeet Productions will associate with talented director and producer, Sapna Waghmare Joshi, to put up this show and according to sources, the stories will be based on the writings of the Late Purushottam Lakshman Deshpande.

Popularly known as P. L. Deshpande in the Marathi entertainment fraternity, he was a writer and humorist. He was also an accomplished film and stage actor, scriptwriter, author, music composer, musician.

TellyChakkar is all excited about these line ups. Are you?