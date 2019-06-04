News

Shashi Sumeet Productions’ new show for Colors?

By TellychakkarTeam
04 Jun 2019 06:58 PM

MUMBAI: Shashi Sumeet Productions is known for bringing unique shows to entertain viewers. They have produced popular dramas like Diya Aur Baati Hum, Punar Vivah, and Main Lakshmi Tere Aangan Ki. The production house now seems to be working on a new show.

According to our sources, the makers are working on a new project, which will mostly airs on Colors. It is tentatively Shubh Aarambh. The show will feature a beautiful love story.

We tried reaching out to producer Sumeet Mittal, but he remained unavailable for comment.

Shashi Sumeet Productions is currently producing Ye Unn Dinon Ki Baat Hai on Sony TV.

TellyChakkar will soon update its readers on further developments!

