Shashi Sumeet Productions’ period drama on ‘Shahenshah’ Akbar for Big Magic

Big Magic, the channel always known for its light-hearted family entertainment shows that offer comic appeal, irrespective of the genre it works upon, will now launch a typical periodic fiction drama on the life and journey of Akbar, one of its kind show.

News coming in is that Shashi Sumeet Productions who will soon come up with the sequel of the cult show, Diya Aur Baati Hum on Star Plus will produce a new show for the channel.

The show tentatively titled ‘Shahenshah’ will trace the journey of Akbar from his childhood days, from the age of 12. The show will be a big-budget affair and will have all the visual grandeur of a periodic fiction.

As per a reliable source, “Shahehshah will replace the comedy series Akbar Birbal on Big Magic. The casting process for the new show is presently on, and the team aims to take the show on floor in February.”

As we know, Akbar Birbal, the ongoing show on the channel recently had a shift in producer with Triangle Films making way for Kothare Vision (prominent production house in the Marathi regional space).

However, Akbar Birbal’s emphatic run will end soon.

We buzzed Producer Sumeet H Mittal, to know more about his periodic on Akbar, but he did not revert to our query.

We also tried connecting to the channel spokesperson, but did not receive revert till we filed out story.

Gear up for one entertaining journey into the life of Akbar on Big Magic soon!!