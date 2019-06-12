Shashi Sumeet’s next on Colors

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar recently reported about Shashi Sumeet Productions working on a new show for Colors, which is tentatively titled Shubh Aarambh. The show will feature a beautiful love story (read here: Shashi Sumeet Productions’ new show for Colors?).



Now, as per the latest information from our sources, the production house is simultaneously working on another show for Colors.



Yes, the other project is titled Barrister Babu. Both the shows will launch on Colors.



We tried reaching out to producer Sumeet Mittal, but he remained unavailable for a comment.



Shashi Sumeet Productions is currently producing Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai on Sony TV.



TellyChakkar will soon update its readers on further developments!