After mahasangam episode of Zee TV’s Zindagi Ki Mahek (Parin Multimedia) the makers are planning for another exciting and shocking episode for its viewers.

Currently, Shaurya (Karan Vohra) and Mehek (Samiksha Jaiswal) are trying hard to find her missing brother Mohit.

Now,in the upcoming episodes, Shaurya and Mehek will plot another plan against Ajay and Vicky to get their house back.

Shaurya will be declared dead to divert Ajay and Vicky’s attention so that he can visit his own house and get the property papers so that he can prove them to be fraudsters.

Will Shaurya and Mehek get their property back?

We reached out to actors but they remained unavailable to comment.

