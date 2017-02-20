Shaurya to fall in love with Mehek in Zee TV’s Mehek

Good news for Zee TV’s Zindagi Ki Mehek (Parin Multimedia) fans!

The upcoming episode of the above romantic drama will have their leads Mehek (Samiksha Jaiswal) and Shaurya (Karan Vohra) coming closure to each other in the midst of high voltage drama.

As per the upcoming storyline, Mehek’s good friend Sonal’s (Vidushi Kaul) fiancé Rohit will beat her up badly.

For the first time Mehek and Shaurya will come together to support and take stand for Sonal.

In the midst to find justice, Shaurya will start developing feelings for Mehek and recall all the moments that he spent with her.

On the other hand, Rohit will join hands with Mehek’s ex-fiancé Ajay to create trouble in Shaurya and Mehek’s life.

Will Shaurya and Mehek manage to get justice for Sonal?

We buzzed Samiksha and Karan but they both remained unreachable for comment.

Are you excited to watch Shaurya and Mehek back together?