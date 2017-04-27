Shaurya to giveaway his property to Mehek

Zee TV’s Zindagi Ki Mehek (Parin Multimedia) is climbing the ladder of success and popularity with each passing episode.

The makers truly know how to keep their viewers glued to the show with interesting plots.

Recently, the leads of the show Mehek (Samiksha Jaiswal) and Shaurya (Karan Vohra), raised the temperature with their hot romantic sequence.

As we know, apart from Kanta Chachi, the entire Sharma family is now convinced with Sharuya and Mehek’s relationship, and both the families have started with the wedding preparations.

Since, Kanta Chachi is still against their love Sharuya will try to speak to her. In a shocking development, Kanta will ask Shaurya to prove his love by giving away his entire property and bank balance to Mehek.

And guess what?

The true lover Shaurya will transfer his belongings to Mehek to win Kanta Chachi’s heart. This sudden move of Shaurya will shock Mehek and her family.

Will Kanta Chachi now accept their love?

We buzzed Karan but he remained unavailable to comment.