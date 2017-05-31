Shaurya to leave the house in Zindagi Ki Mehek

Waiting to know the upcoming track from Zee TV’s Zindagi Ki Mehek (Parin Multimedia) then here we grant your wish!

The ongoing track of the show has disappointed lot of fans seeing their favourite couple Mehek (Samiksha Jaiswal) and Shaurya (Karan Vohra) parting ways.

As we all know, Mehek has learnt about Shaurya being the murderer of her parents. This big revelation has shaken Mehek and she broke all ties with Shaurya.

Now, in the coming episode, Mehek will visit her house for one of the rituals. When the family members will sense something being wrong with her, Kanta will ask her to open up her heart to the family without any hesitation. The moment Mehek will be about to share the shocking news, the cops will enter the house.

They will inform Sharma family that Shaurya has surrendered and they will have to come to the police station for an enquiry. However, Mehek will somehow manage the situation without informing anyone the truth.

Later, Mehek will go back to Khanna house and pack her bags to leave the house. But Shaurya will stop her, and he will go away from Mehek and live in his restaurant.

Let’s wait and watch what destiny holds for them!