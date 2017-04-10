Shaurya to re-marry Mehek in Zindagi Ki Mehek?

It seems like love is in the air for Mehek (Samiksha Jaiswal) and Shaurya (Karan Vohra) in Zee TV’s popular daily Zindagi Ki Mehek (Parin Multimedia)!

Putting a full stop to all their fights and nok-jhoks, Mehek and Shaurya recently shared a passionate kiss in front of the entire family and now it seems that the couple is looking forward to a new beginning in their life.

We hear, that in the upcoming episode of the popular daily, Shaurya will plan to re-marry Mehek and he will announce about it in front of the entire family. He will challenge Kanta (Kirandeep Sharma) that he will marry her within a week following every ritual of wedding, from Sangeet to Mehendi.

Will Shaurya be able to win over his challenge? Well, only time will tell.

