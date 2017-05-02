Shaurya’s obsessive behaviour to shock Mehek

Zee TV’s Zindagi Ki Mehek (Parin Multimedia) is set to bring exciting tracks in the coming episodes. The makers of the show very well know how to deliver the perfect blend of romance, drama and suspense.

Till now, we have seen that Shaurya (Karan Vohra) and Mehek’s (Samiksha Jaiswal) wedding preparations have begun, and on the other side, Svetlana (Radha Bhatt) is trying hard to keep the couple away.

Svetlana knows something about Shaurya’s past which is related to Mehek’s late parents' accident. She will use that information as her trump card to separate the duo. After Shaurya kicks Svetlana out of the party she will decide to seek revenge from them.

Soon, Mehek will plan a surprise party for her lover boy Shaurya. However, in a shocking development, he will throw away the cake and would behave aggressively with Mehek for organizing the party without his permission. Shaurya’s sudden aggressive and obsessive behaviour will shock Mehek.

Let’s wait and watch what lies ahead in Shaurya and Mehek’s life!

We could not reach the actors for a comment.