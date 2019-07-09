News

Shaurya Shah’s mother REVEALS why her son quit Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the most watched and loved television shows. Recently, the show grabbed headlines for child artist Shaurya Shah when there were reports that he is quitting the show. A social media post from Shaurya’s account read that the child is leaving the show citing ill-health. However, it was deleted later. Finally, Shaurya’s mother has revealed the real reasons.   

When SpotboyE.com asked about the actual reason, Mrs Shah said, “The truth is that Shaurya is down with viral fever, past five days and he couldn’t go for shoots. In fact, he has not attended his school even today. I have all his medical certificates as proof too. So, they (production house, Director’s Kut) had to replace him on immediate basis.”     

She further told the portal, “They (production house) had called Shaurya for a one-day shoot, but we said he is not in a condition. Although after a bit of discussion we went ahead for the shoot yet he couldn’t sustain for more than two hours and we had to get him back. However, they required him for eight-10 hours, which was not possible, so they had to go for a replacement.”

When asked why she deleted the post, she said, “The production team called me and said to pull down the post because they didn’t want the news of Shaurya quitting the show to go out before they introduce his replacement.”

