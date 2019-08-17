News

Shayra's deadly accident forces Azaan to marry Noor in Bahu Begum

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
17 Aug 2019 09:00 AM

MUMBAI: The upcoming episode of Colors' Bahu Begum will showcase a shocking twist.

It was earlier seen that Noor asks Shayra to sacrifice Azaan and let her marry him.

With a heavy heart, Shayra asks Azaan to divorce her and marry Noor.

When Azaan comes to know about Noor blackmailing Shayra, he takes away Noor with him.

Azaan and Noor decide to commit suicide together, but Shayra stops them.

Shayra herself meets with a deadly accident and then makes Azaan promise to marry Noor.

Azaan agrees for Shayra’s sake.

It will be interesting to see what happens next.

Tags > Shayra, azaan, Noor in Bahu Begum, Spoiler Alert, TellyChakkar,

