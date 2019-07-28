She dreamt it and she made it: Agency girl Anusha Mishra to Sony SAB’s new discovery

MUMBAI: From behind the desk in an agency to becoming the leading lady of Sony SAB’s new offering, Anusha Mishra shares her journey in a candid conversation on making a debut with Tera Kya Hoga Alia? Mumbai, a city of dreams, attracts millions of people on a quest to make their dreams come true. That was not how things happened for Anusha Mishra, who will be soon playing the lead role in Tera Kya Hoga Alia? Like most, Anusha worked a 9-5 job as a digital marketing professional for the very same channel, Sony SAB that she will be soon seen on. Anusha with sheer happiness exclaimed, “It is unreal, I was working for the digital team for Sony SAB so far and now being a part of their upcoming show, is completely surreal. I happen to give the auditions for the show and couldn’t believe when I was finalized for the role."



For Anusha, pursuing acting was not something she seriously gave a thought but never hesitated on grabbing the opportunity once it knocked on her door. However, the world of television is not entirely new to her. Being the daughter of the talented artist, Prachiti Mishra, who is known for her varied roles on television, the art of performing runs in Anusha’s veins. To this she added “The life of a TV artist from being in front of the camera, being on the sets and all the other aspects of it was not new to me, I used to accompany my mom to the sets when I was only 4 years old. All this still seems familiar and creates a sense of nostalgia that today I’m no longer a spectator, I am a part of it now.”



Anusha will be playing the lead character, Alia, in the new comedy entertainer from Sony SAB called Tera Kya Hoga Alia? The preparations are on a full swing and Anusha is gearing up to put her best foot forward as the quirky, skeptic and fun loving history teacher from Agra, Alia Shashtri. Sharing about what hooked her to the character and the script, she said, “When I came across the Alia’s character, I saw myself in her. We share similar struggles in life and somewhere I felt an instant connection with her.” Anusha revealed as a newbie, being in front of the camera doesn’t make her self-conscious than performing in front of her family. She said, “Everyone on the set has made me feel comfortable and consistently ensuring I get one step closer to the character every day.”



This Sony SAB’s debutant, had a sweet message for every dreamer out there, “My mantra in life is, when you find an opportunity, grab it, hold on to it and go for it. It may or may not work out but there will be plenty of other opportunities but never let go off even a glimmer of an opportunity. It gave me a new world altogether.”