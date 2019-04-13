News

She is Mohit Malik aka Sikandar’s sunshine

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
13 Apr 2019 05:23 PM

MUMBAI: Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala is one of the most loved television shows and is doing very well when it comes to TRP ratings. The lead actors of the show Mohit Malik and Aakriti Sharma, who essay the roles of Sikandar and Kullfi respectively, have become household names.   

One of the main reasons the show is doing well is because of the exceptional acting of the cast. The chemistry that Mohit and Aakrti share off screen reflects on-screen.

Mohit and Aakriti share a very lovable and deep bond with each other and the former keeps sharing videos and photos with their fans and well-wishers. In various interviews, Mohit and Aakriti have always said how they share a special bond, and that’s why the chemistry is seen on the screen and the audiences connect to their characters.

Mohit shared an adorable photo with Aakriti and mentioned how she is his sunshine when the day is so gloomy.   

Check out the post here: 

