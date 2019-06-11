She is really such a wonderful person and a co-star: Tanuj Virwani on Jennifer Winget

MUMBAI: Tanuj Virwani is known for films like Luv U Soniyo and Purani Jeans. He is also known for his role of Vayu Raghavan in the Amazon original television series Inside Edge. His upcoming project is ALTBalaji’s Code M.

The upcoming web series will see him opposite popular television actress, Jennifer Winget. Tanuj is all praises for Jennifer. In an interview with Pinkvilla, he told, “She is really such a wonderful person and a co-star, so far whatever we have worked together, she has really been giving as an actor, and it has really been enjoyable. It helps me in giving my best, it has really been organic, the journey with her so far. She is a tremendous actor and so no wonder she has got such a massive fan following.”

He added, “It is really crazy and even I am on social media and the love I get because of her, because of the fact I am working with her is incredible. So yes, it is really nice.”

Code M will feature Jennifer in the role of Monica, who is an Army officer. The actress is excited to play this role.