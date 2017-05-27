Sheela Sharma left in tears on the sets of Ichhapyaari Naagin

**sob sob**

Veteran actress Sheela Sharma recently burst into tears on the sets of SAB TV’s Ichhapyaari Naagin (Alchemy Productions). In the show, she plays the male lead Mishkat Varma’s mother’s role.

So what was the reason behind Sheela’s sudden outburst?

Well, as per our sources, Sheela was unhappy with the way her character was shaping up in the soap. In spite of being present on the sets, the actress was subjected to just be in the scene without any dialogues.

Few days back, while shooting for a particular scene, Sheela started weeping hard for not being considered for any of the scenes. Later, she approached the creatives of the show, and expressed her unhappiness for merely being part as a showpiece.

Later, the situation was taken under control and the team looked into the matter.

We called up Sheela to know her side of the story, to which she shared, “All these things are part and parcel of life. There was nothing major, and since we have a huge cast, such things keep happening. After working for 35 years in the industry, and doing some really good work, you expect meaty roles to play. Since I am a very sensitive person, I vented out my emotions and cried on the sets. But the team is like my family, and everything is fine now.”

Sheela is still remembered for her stint in Bollywood films like Hum Saath Saath Hain and Chori Chori Chupke Chupke.

We wish the lady good luck for her future!