Sheen’s tryst with fire on Piyaa Albela

The upcoming sequence in Zee TV’s prime time romance ‘Piyaa Albela’ where a fire breaks out at the farmhouse saw the show’s beautiful leading lady Sheen Dass petrified as she’s never been so close to fire in all her life.

As per the upcoming track in the show, her character Pooja will save Naren from his farmhouse which is set on fire by his cousin Rahul. In the course of saving Naren from the disaster, Pooja will also get burnt. The fire sequence was shot on a massive scale with the flames running high. Very rarely does such a stunt happen on Indian television. Despite being a little skeptical about performing the scene, Sheen decided to overcome her fears and performed the entire scene without any hesitation.

The beautiful Sheen who plays Pooja shares, “I have never experienced fire in my real life. Shooting with fire all around was a little scary as I had to walk around a farmhouse that was on fire and on top of that, get the expressions right. I am to be seen saving Naren, so I cannot display a panicky face or look very unsure. There was a moment when I was almost baffled seeing the flames but as an actor, I needed to look composed and in control to make the scene look believable. It was a totally new experience. Adequate safety measures were taken by the production house. A doctor was present on the sets in case of any injury or burns. I think successfully carrying out such a risky stunt is an art in itself and the effort of actors and the crew ensured that the shoot was completed successfully.”