Sheen shares her shooting experience with 'almost' nude Akshay

TV actor Akshay Mhatre recently shocked viewers by going nude in his show Piyaa Albela (Zee TV and Rajshri Productions).

According to reports, it was a little embarrassing for Akshay to shoot for that sequence but the creative team ensured that it was done gracefully.

Along with Akshay, the entire cast were surprised since it is next to impossible to watch these kinds of scenes in a Rajshri banner.

Tellychakkar.com got in touch with the female lead actress Sheen Dass, who plays the role of Pooja, to know her entire experience shooting for the particular scene.

She shared, “It was very brave of Akshay to shoot that scene. The entire cast and unit made sure that he is comfortable. It was little awkward for me to see him almost nude but since it was the requirement of the script, he made sure it was done very ethically. It was difficult for Akshay as well to shoot that scene but like a thorough professional he did it brilliantly.”

When asked on what was viewer's response, she replied, “Well, some appreciated while some criticized but we know that how difficult it was for us to shoot that scene.”

Keep up the good work guys!