Sheena Bajaj and Rohit Purohit’s happy time, ‘Dil Hi Toh Hai’ wraps up, Namik Paul super excited for new member in family, and other Telly Updates

Namik Paul super excited for new member in family

TV actor Namik Paul, who is on a break after Ek Deewana Tha went off-air in June last year, has welcomed a new member in his family. Namik is an uncle now, and he is super elated with the arrival of his little niece.

The actor shared the good news with his fans on social media. Namik posted a few adorable pictures with the new born baby on Instagram and wrote an adorable caption.

‘Dil Hi Toh Hai’ wraps up

The shoot of the soap Dil Hi Toh Hai featuring Karan Kundra and Yogita Bihani in lead roles wrapped up yesterday.

The whole cast and crew celebrated the wrap up by cutting a cake.

The new season will see a leap of five-six years, and the creative think-tank have got an exciting script at hand. The Season 2 will comprise of 40 episodes with a lot of twist and turns.

‘Saath Nibhaana Saathiya’ actress Lovey Sasan to tie the knot in February

TV actress Loveleen Kaur Sasan aka Lovey Sasan, who is best known for playing the role of 'Paridhi' in the popular Star Plus show Saath Nibhana Saathiya, is set to get hitched soon. She got engaged to her long-time Bengaluru-based boyfriend Koushik Krishnamurthy in March last year. Now, the couple is finally all set to take their relationship to the next level by tying the knot in February.

&TV's 'Perfect Pati' undergoes a time-slot CHANGE

&TV’s Perfect Pati will be aired in a new time-slot.

The new show Main Bhi Ardhangini will begin today, and thus Perfect Pati will now continue airing on the channel at 9:00.

Sheena Bajaj and Rohit Purohit’s happy time!

After a courtship of a few years, Rohit Purohit and Sheena Bajaj are finally geared up to become man and wife. The couple is all set to tie the knot day after tomorrow in Jaipur.

Rohit, according to media reports, has planned a road trip for Sheena. Post their wedding, they will be going on a road trip, and the couple will ride to Mumbai and take stops and explore the cities of Jaipur and Udaipur among a few others.

Zain Imam supports Dipti Kalwani

Star Plus' Naamkarann actors Zain Imam and Aditi Rathore went on to become a sensation as an on-screen pair in the show.

Recently, Zain supported Dipti Kalwani of Sunny Side Up Films Pvt. Ltd, who became the victim of a fake account. A person went on to malign and tarnish actress Aditi Rathore's image by mentioning how she is 'apparently not FIT to be in her upcoming project' among other things.

However, Dipti clarified the matter through her post, which was further posted by Zain, who also added his own take.

Anupam Bhattacharya in Netflix web series

Anupam Bhattacharya, who rose to fame from shows like Woh, Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, Devon Ke Dev…Mahadev, Madhubala – Ek Ishq Ek Junoon and Pyaar Kii Ye Ek Kahaani, is geared up for a web series.

According to media reports, the series will stream on the popular streaming platform Netflix.

ALTBalaji’s ‘Baarish-A Mood For Love’ to star Benaf Dadachandji

Benaf Dadachandji, who rose to fame with his performance in the show Yeh Moh Moh Ke Dhaage, will now foray into the web space with ALTBalaji’s Baarish-A Mood For Love.

Benaf will play a very interesting role and will be closely associated with Sharman Joshi’s character. Along with Sharman, Asha Negi, Vikram Singh Chauhan, Priya Banerjee, Poulomi Das, Gagan Anand, Sahil Shroff, Sheetal Tiwari are playing important roles in the show.