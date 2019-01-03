News

Sheena Bajaj and Rohit Purohit’s wedding preps in full swing

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
03 Jan 2019 04:46 PM

MUMBAI: The young and beautiful couple of television, Sheena Bajaj and Rohit Purohit, will soon tie the knot. The news of their marriage has generated curiosity among their fans.

The couple is super busy with all the preparations for the wedding ceremony. Reportedly, the duo will get married in Rohit’s hometown Jaipur on 22nd January, and all the pre-wedding functions, including the Haldi, Mehendi, Sangeet, and engagement, will be held on the previous day.

(Read Here Sheena Bajaj and Rohit Purohit to get hitched on 22 January)

The duo is in a happy space prepping for their big day. The invitation cards are printed along with a customized hamper containing cookies and decorated with roses. Sheena shared a video of the same on Instagram.

(Also Read Rohit Purohit and Sheena Bajaj rekindle their love!)

Apart from the customized invite, Sheena also shared a super cute e-invite. Here’s wishing the couple heartiest congratulations.
Tags > Sheena Bajaj, Rohit Purohit, get hitched, mehendi, Haldi, sangeet, engagement, TellyChakkar, 22 January,

