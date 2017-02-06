Hot Downloads

Divya Dutta
Divya Dutta
Neetu Wadhwa
Neetu Wadhwa
Shabbana Mullani
Shabbana Mullani
Jay Bhanushali
Jay Bhanushali
Hrithik Roshan
Hrithik Roshan
Kushal Tandon
Kushal Tandon
Sarah-Jane Dias
Sarah-Jane Dias
Jayshree Soni
Jayshree Soni
Manisha Koirala
Manisha Koirala
Sumeet Vyas
Sumeet Vyas

guess who
Guess Who?
guess more Click Here

poll

Which new jodi will be a hit on screen?

Which new jodi will be a hit on screen?
previous polls Click Here
Home > TV News > TV News
News

Sheena Bajaj QUITS TV show

By TellychakkarTeam
06 Feb 2017 06:18 PM

Colors' Thapki Pyar Ki (SOL and Shoonya Square) will see lot many changes in its post leap storyline.

Closely following on Ankit Bathla's footsteps of quitting the show will be his on-screen love, Sheena Bajaj.

Yes, Sheena will also be opting out, and the biggest high point to come will be that her character of Aditi will be shown dead.

As per sources, "Post the delivery of both Thapki (Jigyasa Singh) and Aditi, Thapki and her twin kids will face an accident. And it will require a road chase by Aditi to save them. However in the process, Aditi will breathe her last."

When contacted, Sheena confirmed the news saying, "Yes, I have opted out of the show because of the leap. It has been a wonderful two years journey for me and I have thoroughly enjoyed being part of the show. Having said this, I will not want to play a mother at this phase in my career."

Sheena is presently shooting for her death sequence. 

Here's wishing Sheena all the very best.

Tags > Sheena Bajaj, quit, TV show, Colors, Thapki Pyar Ki, Ankit Bathla, Jigyasa Singh,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest