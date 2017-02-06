Sheena Bajaj QUITS TV show

Colors' Thapki Pyar Ki (SOL and Shoonya Square) will see lot many changes in its post leap storyline.

Closely following on Ankit Bathla's footsteps of quitting the show will be his on-screen love, Sheena Bajaj.

Yes, Sheena will also be opting out, and the biggest high point to come will be that her character of Aditi will be shown dead.

As per sources, "Post the delivery of both Thapki (Jigyasa Singh) and Aditi, Thapki and her twin kids will face an accident. And it will require a road chase by Aditi to save them. However in the process, Aditi will breathe her last."

When contacted, Sheena confirmed the news saying, "Yes, I have opted out of the show because of the leap. It has been a wonderful two years journey for me and I have thoroughly enjoyed being part of the show. Having said this, I will not want to play a mother at this phase in my career."

Sheena is presently shooting for her death sequence.

