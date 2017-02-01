Sheetal and Rushad join the cast of Koi Laut Ke Aaya Hai

Star Plus’ upcoming finite series Koi Laut Ke Aaya Hai has already become talk of the town with its big star cast and thrilling promo that has raised curiosity among the audience.

The shoot of the show has already commenced with popular faces from the industry like Surbhi Jyoti, Shoaib Ibrahim, Shaleen Malhotra, Sharad Kelkar and Mita Vashisht.

Now, we are here to update our readers with two more names who have joined the cast of the show.

Our source informs us, “Sheetal Dabholkar (last seen on Humko Tumse Ho Gaya Hai Pyaar Kya Kare) and Rushad Rana (currently seen on Sasural Simar Ka) have been roped in to play pivotal roles on the show. Sheetal and Rushad have been paired opposite each other in the upcoming daily.”

We tried reaching Sheetal and Rushad but they remained unavailable for comments.

Keep reading this space for more updates.