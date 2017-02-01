Hot Downloads

Prince Narula
Prince Narula
Simple Kaul
Simple Kaul
Vivek Dahiya
Vivek Dahiya
Sonu Sood
Sonu Sood
Aditi Sajwan
Aditi Sajwan
Shama Sikander
Shama Sikander
Richa Chadda
Richa Chadda
Meghna Naidu
Meghna Naidu
Shivangi Joshi
Shivangi Joshi
Manav Gohil
Manav Gohil

quickie
Jiya Shankar

I would like to get naughty with Shah Rukh Khan: Jiya Shankar

more quickie Click Here

guess who
Guess Who?
guess more Click Here
Home > TV News > TV News
News

Sheetal and Rushad join the cast of Koi Laut Ke Aaya Hai

By TellychakkarTeam
01 Feb 2017 12:51 PM

Star Plus’ upcoming finite series Koi Laut Ke Aaya Hai has already become talk of the town with its big star cast and thrilling promo that has raised curiosity among the audience. 

The shoot of the show has already commenced with popular faces from the industry like Surbhi Jyoti, Shoaib Ibrahim, Shaleen Malhotra, Sharad Kelkar and Mita Vashisht. 

Now, we are here to update our readers with two more names who have joined the cast of the show. 

Our source informs us, “Sheetal Dabholkar (last seen on Humko Tumse Ho Gaya Hai Pyaar Kya Kare) and Rushad Rana (currently seen on Sasural Simar Ka) have been roped in to play pivotal roles on the show. Sheetal and Rushad have been paired opposite each other in the upcoming daily.”

We tried reaching Sheetal and Rushad but they remained unavailable for comments. 

Keep reading this space for more updates.

Tags > Sheetal Dabholkar, Rushad Rana, Koi Laut Ke Aaya Hai, TV show, Star Plus, Surbhi Jyoti, Shoaib Ibrahim, Shaleen Malhotra, Sharad Kelkar, Mita Vashisht,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest