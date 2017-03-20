Sheetal Pandya joins the cast of Star Plus' Tu Sooraj Main Saanjh Piyaji

Meenakshi Vikram Rathi, essayed by Kanika Maheshwari was an extremely colourful and interesting character to watch in Star Plus’ Diya Aur Baati Hum!!

In its sequel titled ‘Tu Sooraj Main Saanjh Piyaji’ (Shashi Sumeet), the much-anticipated show on the to-be-introduced Star Plus Dopahar line-up, there will be an equally colourful and entertaining character!!

This character will be the new generation’s Meenakshi in the show!!

And to essay this role, has been brought in actress Sheetal Pandya who has been part of shows Udann and Chidiya Ghar.

As per sources, “Rani, the character Sheetal will essay will be one delight to watch. The girl will be a small townie, full of drama and madness. She will be the feisty spark in the Season 2 of the show.”

When contacted, Sheetal Pandya confirmed the news saying, “Yes, I have signed up for Tu Sooraj Main Sanjh Piyaji. The main reason why I took up this role is that I wanted to explore the comedy side in me. I got a small opportunity to do this, in Chidiya Ghar. But I am very much kicked about this role in Tu Sooraj. Rani is a complete nautanki, full of drama and comedy.”

Gear up to welcome the new generataion Meenakshi in Sheetal Pandya...