Sheezan Mohd bags the lead role in Sony TV's Tara from Satara

16 Aug 2019

TellyChakkar.com has been at the forefront in reporting updates about Sony TV's upcoming show Tara from Satara.

We already reported about Roshni Walia, Upendra Limaye and Amita Khopkar bagging the show.

Also, earlier in the day, we reported about Warrior High fame Ashwini Koul being roped in to play pivot role in the show.

Now, the latest update is that, actor Sheezan Mohd of Chandra Nandani and Ek Thi Rani Ek Tha Raavan fame will be seen as the lead in the show.

We tried contacting Sheezan, but he remained unavailable for comment.

Tara from Satara is a story about a young girl realising about her dreams and eventually deciding to fulfill them.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.

