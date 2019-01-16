News

Shehzad Deol regrets thinking this about Danish on Ace of Space

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
16 Jan 2019 08:15 PM

MUMBAI: Danish Zehen, who was a part of Vikas Gupta’s Ace of Space, was apparently supposed to reenter the house as a wild card. Chetna Pande was asked to choose, but she chose Fizah over Danish.

Subsequently, Danish had a horrific accident and passed away young. The show ended last month, and the contestants are not able to forget that Danish is no more. When Shehzad Deol talked to a leading publication, he said that he is still in a state of shock over his death and says that he regrets that he had prayed to God that Danish shouldn’t reenter the show.

He further said that he thought of Danish as a tough competitor and that when Vikas broke the news, he blamed himself for letting the thought also come to his mind.

Tags > Ace of Space, Vikas Gupta, Danish Zehen, Chetna Pande, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

choices winner

Hot Downloads

Johnny Depp
Johnny Depp
Anshul Singh
Anshul Singh
Simple Kaul
Simple Kaul
Vivek Dahiya
Vivek Dahiya
Manav Gohil
Manav Gohil
Richa Chadda
Richa Chadda
Gaurav Chopra
Gaurav Chopra
Manav Gohil
Manav Gohil
Shraddha Kapoor
Shraddha Kapoor
Karan Singh Grover
Karan Singh Grover

poll

Who looks the best in stripes?

Drashti Dhami, Surbhi Jyoti
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Do you like the trailer of Gully Boy?

Gully Boy
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

past seven days