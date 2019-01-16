Shehzad Deol regrets thinking this about Danish on Ace of Space

MUMBAI: Danish Zehen, who was a part of Vikas Gupta’s Ace of Space, was apparently supposed to reenter the house as a wild card. Chetna Pande was asked to choose, but she chose Fizah over Danish.

Subsequently, Danish had a horrific accident and passed away young. The show ended last month, and the contestants are not able to forget that Danish is no more. When Shehzad Deol talked to a leading publication, he said that he is still in a state of shock over his death and says that he regrets that he had prayed to God that Danish shouldn’t reenter the show.

He further said that he thought of Danish as a tough competitor and that when Vikas broke the news, he blamed himself for letting the thought also come to his mind.