Shekhar makes comeback on TV; Swati, Ami, Kavin, Amit join Playtime Creations' next

Versatile and popular Indian actor Shekhar Suman who is all set to make his comeback on TV. Shekhar made his debut with popular serial Wah Janaab, has been away from TV space for quite sometime. Though he was acting in films, on the idiot box, Suman limited himself to judging and hosting. Last seen acting in Bhoomi, Shekhar will now be seen in Playtime creations next.

According to the information, TellyChakkar dug, Playtime creations which is helmed by Hemal Thakkar and film actor Paresh Rawal, is planning to bring a new sitcom on SAB TV. The comedy series is titled, Saath Pheron Ki Hera Phera. It will be a daily sit-com and will see Shekhar Suman in the lead role. Post brief indagation, we found that the makers have not just roped Shekhar Suman but also other acclaimed names.

Apart from Shekhar, popular TV actress Ami Trivedi, who is also the channel's favorite girl will also be making her comeback on the channel with the show, She was last seen in Tedi Medi Family. In the past, Ami has worked with GEC for many projects including Chidiya Ghar, Papad Pol, Sajan Re Jhoot Mat Bolo and others. Renowned actress,Swati Shah, best known for her stint in Saath Nibhana Saathiya has also signed the project. Per the conjecture,Swati will be playing Suman's wife in the narrative.

Kavin Dave a popular actor who has been part of films like My Name is Khan(2010) , Kick (2014) and such will also be a part of the venture. Kavin started his career as a child artist playing young Hanuman in Sony TV's Jai Hanuman (1997). The cast will also comprise popular artist Amit Mistry who is also known for his work in Gujarati theater. Mistry, last seen in A Gentleman (2017) has a pivotal role to play in the upcoming comedy series.

The series will be directed by acclaimed director, writer and lyricist Sanjay Chhel. He is known for his work in films like Yes Boss (1997), Rangeela (1995) and many more.

To get more light on the story we contacted all the above mentioned names. Shekhar confirming the news shared, "I like the concept. After being part of cult show like Dekh Bhai Dekh, I didn't want to do just anything. I wanted to be careful about what I do. Honestly, the only reason why I chose this show was because of it's writing. A sit-com can only work if the writing level is high. Anyway, it is difficult to predict these days what the audience will like or dislike. Nonetheless, I think it's going to be fun"

Swati Shah revealed that she picked the show to break the monotony of daily soaps. "It is too early to discuss anything as of now. All I can say is the main reason why I picked this project is that it is a comedy show. I was doing daily soap for quite a long time. I wanted to break the monotony. This is going to be a different experience for me, I just have to be myself in it. Since the time I was doing plays, I was always interested to do comedy. Plus the casting of the show is really good. So it will be a fun and different experience," the actress last seen in Beyhadh said.

We couldn't get in touch with Kavin, Ami, Amit and Sanjay for their comments.

If everything falls in place, the project is slated to go on floors by 26 of this month.

SAB TV which is known for bringing comedy shows has been trying it's best to bring new shows that would strike a chord with the audience. Recently, the channel heads brought comedy king Johnny Lever on TV through their recently launched show Partners.

TellyChakkar also reported about the channel's upcoming project Hiba Nawab's titled Jeejaji Chhat Pe Hai! And now with such stellar cast on board with a new show, seems the GEC is all set to give audience another