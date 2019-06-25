News

Sherlyn turns Preeta and Prithvi's wedding planner in Kundali Bhgaya

25 Jun 2019

MUMBAI : The ongoing track of Kundali Bhagya is high on drama. There is a huge misunderstanding between Karan and Preeta thanks to Sherlyn. Amidst all this, the family is talking about Preeta and Prithvi's marriage.

In the previous episode, Karan humiliates Preeta in front of the entire family.

Preeta is shattered. She knows that Sherlyn is to blame for this and begs Karan to hear her out, but he refuses and breaks all ties with her.

Taking advantage of the situation, Sherlyn asks Prithvi to get married to Preeta immediately.

Prithvi is very happy to hear this, as his dream to marry Preeta has finally come true.

It will be interesting to see if Karan manages to stop this wedding.

Meanwhile, Dheeraj Dhoopar, who plays Karan Luthra in the show, has recently been in the news for opting out of the upcoming season of Dance India Dance. He was to host the dancing reality show. But the actor was finding it difficult to juggle two shows.

