Shikha Singh finds new love

The ardent fans of the Zee TV’s primetime drama Kumkum Bhagya may hate Alia on screen for creating more trouble in relationship that Abhi and Pragya share, off-screen she is a passionate animal-lover.

Her love for pets has created a space for a cute little golden Labrador in her life. The beautiful actress and her husband have brought a golden Labrador pup and brought this bundle of joy in their family, showering extra love and care on it. The pretty looking on screen villain is finding out time to cuddle and play with the little pet after her pack up from the shooting schedule.

Shikha Singh, known for playing the character of ‘Alia’ on Kumkum Bhagya shares, “I have always been an animal lover and always wanted a little puppy as much as my husband, Karan. Karan always wanted a puppy since his childhood and I've grown up with dogs. We had been looking to adopt for about a year but eventually ended up buying this golden cutie. So we decided to get one and start our life together with this mischievous guy. Karan and I have named this cute little thing ‘Goku Singh Shah’. I just can’t stop cuddling and playing with it once I am home.”

Awww...that's cute!!