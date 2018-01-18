Shikha Singh nails the Booty Flip Challenge

The internet is an archive of so many things - some stupid, some pretty good stuff and there is no denying that the internet is a weird place.

We saw Mannequin challenge swoon over the internet and soon after, the Ice Bucket challenge, Beat Pe Booty challenge and various other internet challenges started floating around making people go gaga. In addition to all of those, here is one more ‘challenge’ that the millennial world is actually loving - the Booty Flip, as people like to call it.

What is this challenge? Well, women flip a cup by twerking their butts.

While a lot of people have taken up the challenge on Instagram, our television celebrities have jumped on the bandwagon and here we have Shikha Singh aka Aaliya from Kumkum Bhagya (Zee TV) nailing it!

Here’s a video of the same below: