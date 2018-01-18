Home > Tv > Tv News
News

Shikha Singh nails the Booty Flip Challenge

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
18 Jan 2018 01:02 PM

The internet is an archive of so many things - some stupid, some pretty good stuff and there is no denying that the internet is a weird place.

We saw Mannequin challenge swoon over the internet and soon after, the Ice Bucket challenge, Beat Pe Booty challenge and various other internet challenges started floating around making people go gaga. In addition to all of those, here is one more ‘challenge’ that the millennial world is actually loving - the Booty Flip, as people like to call it.

What is this challenge? Well, women flip a cup by twerking their butts.

While a lot of people have taken up the challenge on Instagram, our television celebrities have jumped on the bandwagon and here we have Shikha Singh aka Aaliya from Kumkum Bhagya (Zee TV) nailing it!

Here’s a video of the same below:

Shikha has further challenged her co-stars, Sriti Jha, Shabbir Ahluwalia, Ruchi Savarn, Vin Rana, Arjit Taneja and Mrunal Thakur for the same.

Did you like Shikha’s Booty Flip challenge? Hit the comment box below!

Tags > Shikha Sing, Booty Flip Challenge, Zee TV, Kumkum Bhagya, Sriti Jha, Shabbir Ahluwalia, Ruchi Savarn, Vin Rana, Arjit Taneja, Mrunal Thakur,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Hot Downloads

Bipasha Basu
Bipasha Basu
Piyush Sahdev
Piyush Sahdev
Dwayne Johnson
Dwayne Johnson
Leonardo DiCaprio
Leonardo DiCaprio
Aamir Khan
Aamir Khan
Paul Walker
Paul Walker
Akhlaque Khan
Akhlaque Khan
Aishwarya Sakhuja
Aishwarya Sakhuja
Gautam Rode
Gautam Rode
Shivangi Joshi
Shivangi Joshi

spot the difference

Jannat Zubair Rahmani

There are FOUR differences in the picture
get the spot difference Click Here

guess who
Guess who?
guess more Click Here

poll

Are you unhappy with Aisi Deewangi...going off-air?

Are you unhappy with Aisi Deewangi...going off-air?
previous polls Click Here

past seven days