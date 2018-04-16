Home > Tv > Tv News
News

Shilpa Sakhlani to enter Zee TV’s Kaleerein

Dharini Sanghavi's picture
By Dharini Sanghavi
16 Apr 2018 02:04 PM

Mumbai: The talented actress Shilpa Sakhlani is set roped in for Zee TV’s Kaleerein (Triangle Films).

In recent episodes, viewers have witnessed Meera and Sumer’s (Paramvir Singh Cheema) marriage being called off. While one chapter ended, an accidental wedding saw Meera and Vivaan (Arjit Taneja) being bonded to each other. And, just when it seemed that things would finally settle down in Meera’s life, Vivaan’s step mother Mrs. Kapoor’s entry will make way for some major drama. Stepping in to play the role of Mrs. Kapoor will be Shilpa Sakhlani.

Shilpa has been a mentor to Vivaan throughout his life and has helped him to establish the Kapoor business empire. Talking about her character, Shilpa said, “Mrs. Kapoor is an out-and-out negative character in Kaleerein. While she has helped Vivaan to build the Kapoor business empire on a global level, she has her own motives behind it. Their relationship is like business partners and not as relatives. My entry in the show will wreak havoc in the newly married Vivaan and Meera’s lives, and possibly add a different dimension to the show. The main excitement and twists begin now.”

What do you think about Shilpa Sakhalani?

Spilling more beans about what prompted her to take up this project, she revealed, “My husband is to be credited for my continued association with television; I am very clear about wanting to do roles that excite me personally. The same is true for my character Mrs. Kapoor in Kaleerein; the many shades of grey in her character drew me towards it.”

Here’s wishing Shilpa all the very best!

 
 
Tags > Zee TV, Kaleerein, Shilpa Sakhlani, Triangle Films, Paramvir Singh Cheema, Arjit Taneja,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Celebs protest against Asifa gang rape and murder

Celebs protest against Asifa gang rape and murder
more slideshows Click Here

Hot Downloads

Reshmi Ghosh
Reshmi Ghosh
Mansi Parekh
Mansi Parekh
Deepika Padukone
Deepika Padukone
Rajev Paul
Ayushmann Khurrana
Karan Grover
Karan Grover
Akshay Sethi
Akshay Sethi
Shah Rukh Khan
Shah Rukh Khan
Romit Raj
Romit Raj
Gunjan Utreja
Gunjan Utreja
Gaurav Chopra
Gaurav Chopra

poll

Which show based on ‘Triple Talaq’ is your favourite?

Which show based on ‘Triple Talaq’ is your favourite?
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Do you think Kapil Sharma is at fault in the entire controversy?

Do you think Kapil Sharma is at fault in the entire controversy?
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

past seven days