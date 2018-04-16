Shilpa Sakhlani to enter Zee TV’s Kaleerein

Mumbai: The talented actress Shilpa Sakhlani is set roped in for Zee TV’s Kaleerein (Triangle Films).

In recent episodes, viewers have witnessed Meera and Sumer’s (Paramvir Singh Cheema) marriage being called off. While one chapter ended, an accidental wedding saw Meera and Vivaan (Arjit Taneja) being bonded to each other. And, just when it seemed that things would finally settle down in Meera’s life, Vivaan’s step mother Mrs. Kapoor’s entry will make way for some major drama. Stepping in to play the role of Mrs. Kapoor will be Shilpa Sakhlani.

Shilpa has been a mentor to Vivaan throughout his life and has helped him to establish the Kapoor business empire. Talking about her character, Shilpa said, “Mrs. Kapoor is an out-and-out negative character in Kaleerein. While she has helped Vivaan to build the Kapoor business empire on a global level, she has her own motives behind it. Their relationship is like business partners and not as relatives. My entry in the show will wreak havoc in the newly married Vivaan and Meera’s lives, and possibly add a different dimension to the show. The main excitement and twists begin now.”

Spilling more beans about what prompted her to take up this project, she revealed, “My husband is to be credited for my continued association with television; I am very clear about wanting to do roles that excite me personally. The same is true for my character Mrs. Kapoor in Kaleerein; the many shades of grey in her character drew me towards it.”

Here’s wishing Shilpa all the very best!