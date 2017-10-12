The ravishing beauty, Shilpa Shetty has left the audience mesmerized whenever she has graced television. These days, the beauty is busy judging kid’s dance reality show, Super Dancer on Sony TV and she is receiving

rave reviews for the series.

But apart from this, TellyChakkar has some exclusive details about the Big Brother winner!

Producers of ‘HEAR ME. LOVE ME. SEE ME.’, FremantleMedia who launched the dating reality show in Italy plan to bring the format to India. The show will be launched by the production house’s division - FremantleMedia India. An official adaptation of the international format, the series is a technology based virtual dating show were a single girl dates three guys without leaving her room. Keeping in mind the success of dating reality shows in India the curators planned to bring the show for the Indian masses.

The makers have roped in the ultimate diva, Shilpa as their host who’ll play a cupid for the dates. The creators are planning to launch the series on Colors channel and the popular GEC commissioned the show for a pilot as well. Shetty has shot for the show’s pilot.

However, in the latest turn of events, Shilpa Shetty has backed out of the reality show leaving the makers in a fix. Few whispers came to our ears and murmured, “Shetty didn’t believe in the show after shooting the pilot. After judging a super successful dance reality show, she didn’t wish to be part of a series that won’t do wonders.”

Now if sources are believed the makers are in a fix and instead of finding a replacement to Shetty, they are planning to scrap the show.

We buzzed FremantleMedia’s Business Head, Vidhyut Bhandary but he remained unaware of the whole story. We dropped a text to the firm’s MD, Aradhna Bhola, but we didn’t receive a revert till the time of filing the story.

FremantleMedia India is looking forward to Shah Rukh Khan’s Ted Talks; Nayi Soch after a dismal performance of Farah Khan’s Lip Sing Battle.