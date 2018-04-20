Home > Tv > Tv News
News

Shilpa Shetty feels ashamed after Kathua rape case

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
20 Apr 2018 11:44 AM

MUMBAI: Actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra says she is a proud Indian, but has been feeling ashamed after incidents like the Kathua rape case in which an eight-year-old was brutally gang raped and murdered in Jammu.

Speaking at a product launch here on Wednesday, Shilpa said, "I am not a politician...but this is not a good situation. As a mother, I can say this much it must have left every mother with a daughter feeling very unsafe and a lot of fear in their hearts."

"We are living in a democratic country and stringent laws have to be put into place when it comes to rape. Saying as much, as a mother and taxpaying citizen, I am very proud to be an Indian. However, I feel very ashamed when there are incidents like this," Shilpa added.

Talking about solutions, she further said, "Some solutions must come and I am sure the government is working towards it. It is easy for us to just say it should be solved immediately but obviously there is a process..."

Shilpa has invested a huge amount in start-up Mamaearth, which is backed by consumer-focused capital firm Fireside Ventures and offers natural, toxin-free products for mother and baby care.

What do you think about Shilpa Shetty?

Speaking about her association, she said, "I am very proud to be associated with Mamaearth. They are toxin-free and hypoallergenic products for kids."

Shilpa is a perfect example of empowered Indian women, she marks her presence count across many dimension, through movies, television, health care, education, and business as well.

Talking about people putting women down, Shilpa said, "I feel bad for people who are demotivating; it just shows their insecurity. And I don't encourage such people. Ignore them."

(Source: IANS)

Tags > Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Kathua rape case, Product Launch, Bollywood,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Ex-lovers Ranbir-Deepika walk hand-in-hand for...

Ex-lovers Ranbir-Deepika walk hand-in-hand for Manish Malhotra
more slideshows Click Here

Hot Downloads

Jay Bhanushali
Jay Bhanushali
Shakti Arora
Shakti Arora
Amit Sadh
Amit Sadh
Akhlaque Khan
Akhlaque Khan
Gunjan Utreja
Gunjan Utreja
Ajaz Khan
Ajaz Khan
Rajinikanth
Rajinikanth
Gunjan Utreja
Gunjan Utreja
Manav Gohil
Manav Gohil
Shama Sikandar
Shama Sikandar

poll

Which show based on ‘Triple Talaq’ is your favourite?

Which show based on ‘Triple Talaq’ is your favourite?
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Do you think Kapil Sharma is at fault in the entire controversy?

Do you think Kapil Sharma is at fault in the entire controversy?
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

past seven days