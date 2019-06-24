Shilpa Shetty finds her first contestant for Super Dancer Chapter 4 even before third season's finale

MUMBAI: The viewers of Super Dancer Chapter 3 have been eagerly waiting to see who ultimately wins the show. The show, judged by Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Geeta Kapoor and Anurag Basu, finally found its winner. However, even before the finale of the show, judge Shilpa already found her first contestant for the fourth season.

Well, recently, the host of the show Rithvik Dhanjani shared a video on his Twitter page in which some kids can be seen dancing following the dance steps by a girl named Tara. He wrote, "Hahahaha this is epic...bole toh phaad ekdum...came across this video on internet.Yeh #tarafromsatara hi asli Sitara hai! @theshilpashetty what do you think? #dancelove #happyplace #dancelikenooneswatching".

Shilpa reshared the video and said that she wants Tara (from Satara) as the first contestant of the next season. Read Shilpa’s tweet, “@rithvik_RD This is truly a super se upar find! What energetic dancing! Let's call her to the #SuperDancer finale set... Really want to meet her! Come see me #tarafromsatara. You're a star! #dancer #puredance #love."

.@rithvik_RD This is truly a super se upar find! What energetic dancing! Let's call her to the #SuperDancer finale set... Really want to meet her! Come see me #tarafromsatara. You're a star! #dancer #puredance #love https://t.co/xrQSMngLit — SHILPA SHETTY KUNDRA (@TheShilpaShetty) June 20, 2019

The top five contestants for the finale were Rupsa Batabyal, Saksham Sharma, Tejas Verna, Gourav Sarwan and Jaishree Gogoi. Finally, six-year-old Rupsa Batabyal won the show and took home prize money of Rs 15 lakh.