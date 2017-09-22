Actress Shilpa Shetty was challenged by a contestant of "Super Dancer Season 2" to show her yoga skills.

Shilpa, who judges the dance based reality show, was challenged by a contestant Jyoti Ranjan to perform yoga on stage.

"Shilpa was stunned to know that Jyoti used Shilpa's yoga videos to master the art, so much so that he performs yoga now on a national level platform," said a source from the show.

"The actress performed yoga but insisted on sharing the stage with Jyoti, which the latter considers one of the best moments of his life. The duo performed yoga making the co-judges, Anuraag Basu and Geeta Kapur along with the audience give a standing ovation," added the source.

The show is aired on Sony Entertainment Television.

(Source: IANS)