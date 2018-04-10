Home > Tv > Tv News
News

Shilpa Shetty Kundra approached for a fitness reality show!

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
10 Apr 2018 01:35 PM

Mumbai: Shilpa Shetty Kundra has to her credit successful yoga dvds, a health and fitness channel and is also a top-selling selling to two books based on her mantra of healthy eating and living a fit and healthy lifestyle.

It's no surprise then that Shilpa has been offered a fitness reality show with a twist, where she essays the role of both a judge and a motivator.

Inside sources reveal that this isn't just another fat to fit reality show as the contestants will range from participants who are obese, thin and even those with health related issues.  Each task will take them a step closer to their fitness goals which Shilpa will set.

Shilpa has always brought about awareness on food and cooking through her social media handles and her increasing number of followers stand testimony to her popularity as a wellness guru . 

What do you think about Shilpa Shetty?

While she chose not to divulge details of the reality show, she did comment, " Fitness isn't just about working out but also what you eat. Playing a catalyst in bringing about awareness on food and cooking . The show is definitely an exciting prospect but nothing has been confirmed so far".

Tags > Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Yoga, Fitness Channel, Bollywood, Motivator,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Aditya Redij celebrates birthday on the sets of...

Aditya Redij celebrates birthday on the sets of Porus
more slideshows Click Here

Hot Downloads

Tanuj Virwani
Tanuj Virwani
Vipul Roy
Vipul Roy
Shama Sikander
Shama Sikander
Ssharad Malhotra
Ssharad Malhotra
Aasma Siddiqui
Aasma Siddiqui
Rishi Bhutani
Rishi Bhutani
Romit Raj
Romit Raj
Shaheer Sheikh
Shaheer Sheikh
Giriraj Kabra
Giriraj Kabra
Shabbir Ahluwalia
Shabbir Ahluwalia

poll

Do you think Kapil Sharma is at fault in the entire controversy?

Do you think Kapil Sharma is at fault in the entire controversy?
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Do you think Salman Khan should be bailed?

Do you think Salman Khan should be bailed?
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

past seven days