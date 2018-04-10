Shilpa Shetty Kundra approached for a fitness reality show!

Mumbai: Shilpa Shetty Kundra has to her credit successful yoga dvds, a health and fitness channel and is also a top-selling selling to two books based on her mantra of healthy eating and living a fit and healthy lifestyle.



It's no surprise then that Shilpa has been offered a fitness reality show with a twist, where she essays the role of both a judge and a motivator.



Inside sources reveal that this isn't just another fat to fit reality show as the contestants will range from participants who are obese, thin and even those with health related issues. Each task will take them a step closer to their fitness goals which Shilpa will set.



Shilpa has always brought about awareness on food and cooking through her social media handles and her increasing number of followers stand testimony to her popularity as a wellness guru .

While she chose not to divulge details of the reality show, she did comment, " Fitness isn't just about working out but also what you eat. Playing a catalyst in bringing about awareness on food and cooking . The show is definitely an exciting prospect but nothing has been confirmed so far".