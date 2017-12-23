Hot Downloads

Hrithik Roshan
Hrithik Roshan
Ragini Khanna
Ragini Khanna
Jennifer Winget
Jennifer Winget
Shahid Kapoor
Shahid Kapoor
Parineeti Chopra
Parineeti Chopra
Deepika Padukone
Deepika Padukone
Chandni Bhagwanani
Chandni Bhagwanani
Amitabh Bachchan
Amitabh Bachchan
Asmita Sood
Asmita Sood
Neha Marda
Neha Marda

guess who
Guess who?
guess more Click Here

poll

Who is the 'REAL' mastermind in Bigg Boss 11?

Hina Khan, Shilpa Shinde & Vikas Gupta
previous polls Click Here

poll

Do you think Hiten Tejwani deserves another chance to enter Bigg Boss 11?

Do you think Hiten Tejwani deserves another chance to enter Bigg Boss 11?
previous polls Click Here
Home > Tv > Tv News
News

Shilpa Shetty Kundra celebrates Christmas with Super Dancer Kids

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
23 Dec 2017 12:24 PM

Shilpa Shetty Kundra who is very fond of kids invited all the Super Dancer Chapter 2 contestants at her residence to celebrate Christmas. Viaan was very excited to interact with the contestants as he was meeting his favourite contestant Muskan Sharma for the first time.

Shilpa Shetty Kundra wanted the kids to celebrate as they are away from their families. Shilpa Shetty Kundra did not leave any stones unturned. She made sure that the kids have the most of it through the day. From cupcakes to playing hide and seek and decorating the Christmas tree, she gave some memorable moments to these talented young buds.

Shilpa Shetty Kundra said,” Yes all the super dancer kids were invited to our home to celebrate Christmas. The kids are away from their families and would not be able to celebrate with them. Also,my son Viaan-Raj was super excited to meet Muskan Sharma and Bisal as they are his favourite and looks forward to the show every weekend. I wanted my son to meet these kids and we all celebrated sharing and giving in true Christmas spirit.”





Tags > Shilpa Shetty Kundra, celebrates, Christmas, Super Dancer Kids, Muskan Sharma,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Go Top