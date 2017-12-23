Shilpa Shetty Kundra celebrates Christmas with Super Dancer Kids

Shilpa Shetty Kundra who is very fond of kids invited all the Super Dancer Chapter 2 contestants at her residence to celebrate Christmas. Viaan was very excited to interact with the contestants as he was meeting his favourite contestant Muskan Sharma for the first time.

Shilpa Shetty Kundra wanted the kids to celebrate as they are away from their families. Shilpa Shetty Kundra did not leave any stones unturned. She made sure that the kids have the most of it through the day. From cupcakes to playing hide and seek and decorating the Christmas tree, she gave some memorable moments to these talented young buds.

Shilpa Shetty Kundra said,” Yes all the super dancer kids were invited to our home to celebrate Christmas. The kids are away from their families and would not be able to celebrate with them. Also,my son Viaan-Raj was super excited to meet Muskan Sharma and Bisal as they are his favourite and looks forward to the show every weekend. I wanted my son to meet these kids and we all celebrated sharing and giving in true Christmas spirit.”