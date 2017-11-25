Shilpa Shetty's dating show back on track

TellyChakkar was the first one to break the story of Shilpa Shetty’s new show. FremantleMedia India was planning to bring the concept of their international dating show HEAR ME. LOVE ME. SEE ME in the country.

Also Read: Shilpa Shetty backs out of a dating reality show leaving makers in a fix

We also reported about how Mrs. Kundra due to time constraints picked up Super Dancer over this dating show. However, TellyChakkar has the latest updates about the TV reality show.

According to a source, the non-fiction show is back on track. The makers did put it on backburner but now everything is resolved. “Shilpa Shetty’s schedule was the issue but now the makers have sorted that,” a little birdie explained.

The show will commence from January just after Shilpa’s tenure with Super Dancer completes. Contrary to what we reported, the dating show won’t go on air on a Hindi GEC but on a digital platform. The curators have signed the deal with Amazon Prime India.

The series is a technology based virtual dating show where a single girl dates three guys without leaving her room. A credible source from the show confirmed the development. An insider also informed that there will be a slight concept change in the show.

The casting for the contestants is already in process and things will be finalised in a day or so.

Aradhana Bhola, M.D. of FremantleMedia wasn’t available to give an official comment about the show. On the other hand, Vijay Subramaniam, Head of Amazon Prime India, was busy. We couldn’t reach out to Shilpa Shetty till the time of filing of the story.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar to know all the updates about upcoming shows and all the news.