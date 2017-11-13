Shilpa Shinde and Vikas Gupta’s tiff was not just an ordinary tale. Even before entering the Bigg Boss 11 house in October, Shilpa Shinde and Vikas Gupta’s mudslinging is known to all and sundry. They fought lights cats and dogs on the show. But the way things have escalated behind the two has become more of a pain for the viewers to endure!

How can one forget the way Shilpa Shinde made sure that Vikas breaks down? He broke down so much so that he decided to quit the glass mansion by paying a hefty sum. However, one must not forget that we’re talking about the Bigg Boss house and things are pretty volatile out here. Hence it is surely not surprising to see that Vikas and Shilpa have kind of patched up!

During yesterday’s episode, Tumhari Sulu actress Vidya Balan invited Shilpa and Vikas to accompany her host an impromptu radio show. What was interesting in yesterday’s episode were not the dancing contestants but the ‘chemistry’ between Shilpa and Vikas!

In the glimpse of today’s episode shown after the Sunday episode, Shilpa and Vikas will be seen talking cordially in the kitchen area. Whereas co-contestant Akash Dadlani will be spewing accusations that their entire fight is a sham.

All of this seems to be pretty interesting because the south Indian siren Gehana Vasishth had earlier alleged during an interview to a media outlet that shilpa and Vikas were “very close” to each other and they shared a se*xual relationship as well, however Vikas loved his job more and was the main reason for shilpa’s ouster.”

In this context it is surely interesting to see how the Tweeple have reacted to the entire scenario!