Shilpa Shinde breaks another record; creates history

It seems like Bigg Boss 11’s Shilpa Shinde is on a roll. The talented actress’ popularity has been escalating day by day since her first appearance in the controversial reality show. The Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai! fame actress has not just won hearts of viewers but of also many celebrities.

It is the penultimate week of the beautiful 40 year old Shilpa in the house. However, looks like her popularity is just increasing and doesn’t seem to cease. The latest incident is a testimony of the same. Last night the artist was trending on social media. However, the trend was not just any hit and miss trend.

In a historic event, Shilpa was trending on Twitter with over a million tweets. This has been a historic moment for all the loyal fans of Shinde. In the past as well, Shilpa trended on social media in the past as well. But this time the numbers are in millions and this is something that has never happened with any TV celebrity in the history.

It’s just two more weeks for the finale and Shilpa’s such remarkable trending is a significant sign that she could emerge as the winner of the 11 season.

(Also Read: Wait, What? Shilpa knows who will be eliminated this week!)

Shilpa has been in the news right from the beginning of the season. Her infamous brawl with Vikas Gupta since the onset of the reality show got her the required limelight. She has been winning hearts since then.

That’s a huge compliment for all the Shilpa fans who’ll be currently jumping with joy.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar, your one stop source for such interesting scoops and stories.