Shilpa Shinde fans BASH Manveer Gurjar over a tweet on Hiten's eviction

The last weekend perhaps saw one of the most shocking evictions across all seasons of the Colors' reality series Bigg Boss. The current season of the reality show has been a headline grabbing, spit roasting and chappal hurling liek never before. The way the inmates have backstabbed one another in the show calls for their names negraved in the history of reality TV and it wouldn't at all be an exaggeration to say that.

The weekend ka vaar episode of Bigg Boss 11 saw Hiten Tejwani bidding goodbye to the housemates. However, his own friends voted him out. Earlier on one ocassion, hiten saved Shilpa but instead of returning the favour, the lady thought it would be sensible enough to evict him!

Salman Khan asked housemates to nominate who they think should leave the house. The results would completely depend on their majority. In the final decision, Shilpa, Hina, Akash and Luv took Priyank’s name to save him and they unanimously save Priyank. Hiten gets evicted from the house.

Many TV stars took to Twitter and expressed their disappointment over Hiten’s eviction.

Many blamed Shilpa Shinde over Hiten’s ouster. Bigg Boss 10 winner Manveer Gurjar was among them who expressed his anger over Hiten Tejwani’s eviction. However, he didn’t mention Shilpa anywhere in the tweet.

It’s so sad and disappointing to see @tentej leaving the house! The most dignified and gentleman in the house! Salute ur journey was awesome.... Proud Hiten Bhaau! — Manveer Gurjar (@imanveergurjar) December 17, 2017

See manveer..... Hiten ko piblic k votes mile hi nai... Thats y biggboss ne ye decision gharwalo par dala... Kyuki hiten to kam votes k wajah se jana hi tha.. But bigg boss ne socha k ho sakta hai gharwale priyank ko nikal de... But bad luck for hiten... — All is well (@kalpanaaa1984) December 19, 2017

Manveer tujhe vote karke galti kitujhe hiten gentleman lagta h ?? Shilpa ko jab sab gali dete the tab ye gentleman kya karta tha bhai ye bhi kisi ka saga nhi tha. Idhar ki uthar kr ke hi yaha tak pahucha h logo ki ladaiyo me chup rehke maje lena isko kehte h gentleman — Avishu (@Avishu_2310) December 19, 2017

Yeh aadmi itna dogla hai when Gaurav was behaving the same way last season he use to call him actor aur ab bcz hiten is vikas friend chatne se fursat nahi hai.. — Manisha M(@Manusha36813065) December 18, 2017

Manveer ji Aapke season me Jo gentleman the aap aur Manu humesha unko boring bolte the ...like Karan mehra , gaurav chopra , n Rahul Dev ....aap dono yahi bolte ki celebrities entertaining nhi hai .....same happened with hiten then why u r reacting like so — divya jha (@divyajha57) December 20, 2017

However, Shilpa Shinde fans thought that the tweet was against Shilpa. They abused Manveer left right and centre over this.

With no option, he finally decided to clear what he actually meant. He tweeted, “With all due respect 2 all #Shilpa Ji’s fans did I say anything against Shilpa in this tweet? Displaying her pic as ur DP and abusing others are not goin 2 gain her any kind of respect & support! Stop damaging her image more! Fans r suppose to b true well wishers. #StopNegativity.”



