Hot Downloads

Gurmeet Choudhary
Gurmeet Choudhary
Muskaan Mihani
Muskaan Mihani
Saumya Tandon
Saumya Tandon
Ridhima Pandit
Ridhima Pandit
Kritika Kamra
Kritika Kamra
Abhishek Malik
Abhishek Malik
Asmita Sood
Asmita Sood
Mahima Makwana
Mahima Makwana
Gia Manek
Gia Manek
Sangram Singh
Sangram Singh

guess who
Guess who?
guess more Click Here

poll

Do you think Hiten Tejwani deserves another chance to enter Bigg Boss 11?

Do you think Hiten Tejwani deserves another chance to enter Bigg Boss 11?
previous polls Click Here
Home > Tv > Tv News
News

Shilpa Shinde fans BASH Manveer Gurjar over a tweet on Hiten's eviction

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
20 Dec 2017 07:06 PM

The last weekend perhaps saw one of the most shocking evictions across all seasons of the Colors' reality series Bigg Boss. The current season of the reality show has been a headline grabbing, spit roasting and chappal hurling liek never before. The way the inmates have backstabbed one another in the show calls for their names negraved in the history of reality TV and it wouldn't at all be an exaggeration to say that. 

The weekend ka vaar episode of Bigg Boss 11 saw Hiten Tejwani bidding goodbye to the housemates. However, his own friends voted him out. Earlier on one ocassion, hiten saved Shilpa but instead of returning the favour, the lady thought it would be sensible enough to evict him!

Salman Khan asked housemates to nominate who they think should leave the house. The results would completely depend on their majority. In the final decision, Shilpa, Hina, Akash and Luv took Priyank’s name to save him and they unanimously save Priyank. Hiten gets evicted from the house.

Many TV stars took to Twitter and expressed their disappointment over Hiten’s eviction. 

Many blamed Shilpa Shinde over Hiten’s ouster. Bigg Boss 10 winner Manveer Gurjar was among them who expressed his anger over Hiten Tejwani’s eviction. However, he didn’t mention Shilpa anywhere in the tweet.

However, Shilpa Shinde fans thought that the tweet was against Shilpa. They abused Manveer left right and centre over this.

With no option, he finally decided to clear what he actually meant. He tweeted, “With all due respect 2 all #Shilpa Ji’s fans did I say anything against Shilpa in this tweet? Displaying her pic as ur DP and abusing others are not goin 2 gain her any kind of respect & support! Stop damaging her image more! Fans r suppose to b true well wishers. #StopNegativity.”

For more such updates, keep a tab on TellyChakkar.
 





Tags > Colors tv, Bigg Boss 11, Hiten Tejwani, Shilpa Shinde, Manveer Gurjar, Hina Khna, Arshi Khan, Luv Tyagi, Priyank Sharma, Vikas Gupta,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Go Top