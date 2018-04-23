Shilpa Shinde, Hina Khan and Rocky’s WAR over a P*rn link

MUMBAI: The war that was insulated in the notorious house of Bigg Boss (BB) house doesn’t seem to end post the compilation. Two of the biggest TV actresses Shilpa Shinde and Hina Khan were at loggerheads in the 11th season of the TV show. The war was on from the first episode and it is still going on, even outside the glass-walled house. Yes, it seems the show has wrapped up but not their war.
It happened so that long time back there was an alleged MMS doing the rounds of Bigg Boss winner Shilpa Shinde. The lady was so frustrated with the whole fiasco that a few days ago she shared the original link of the adult site featuring the look-alike of Shilpa.
Plz see this u will get to know जिन्हें कोई काम धंधा नहीं है वह लोगों की जिंदगी इस तरह से बर्बाद करने की कोशिश करते हैं।https://t.co/vEk8FUdWWI— Shilpa Shinde. Risk everything...Regret nothing... (@ShindeShilpaS) April 21, 2018
यह है वह original लड़की ka VIDEO जो शिल्पा शिंदे का MMS leak हुआ है ऐसा बोला जा रहा है।
However, it didn’t go down well with Hina Khan’s boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal. Her beau slammed Shilpa left-right centre for promoting something unethical. According to Jaiswal, sharing a p*rn link on social media will disgrace the dignity of the women featuring in the video.
Also how do u or any of us can prove that d woman in the video was aware tht she was going to be showcased on any porn sites ?This is heights of irresponsibility! As u claim being a victim of such acts u shud hav never done this!I don’t care what fans do or say but THIS IS WRONG! https://t.co/RVTqfi9D1Y— ROCKY (@JJROCKXX) April 21, 2018
Soon, Hina Khan supported her beau in this. She backed his opinion and slammed Shilpa for her irresponsible act.
Sad..anyone’s fans or regular trolls may get away by saying anything on SM but as a public figure we get a power to be able to reach to millions with just one tweet and at least we should be very careful n responsible. Specially in these times, real life is not a reality show ! https://t.co/T4mro52L5t— HINA KHAN (@eyehinakhan) April 21, 2018
The war didn’t end here. Soon Shilpa and her army started supporting her and bashing the above mentioned couple. The social media was vividly divided into two categories.
In fact, Shilpa took to her social media handle to bash the duo. She appreciated people who supported her but raised a question on the duo for being absent when this whole fiasco was initiated.
The topic of MMS was started in the BB house during one of the weekend episodes with Salman Khan. On 4 November (Saturday), when Vikas stood in the box, Shilpa accused him and the makers of Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai! for making this video viral.
Hopefully, the matter is put to rest as soon as possible.
