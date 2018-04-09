Shilpa Shinde lends her support to Kapil Sharma

Mumbai: The duo, Shilpa Shinde and Kapil Sharma, was supposed to work together for a comedy show but due to rivalries between channels, they never got a chance. Over the years, a lot has happened in their lives. Kapil was juggling with his TV show and movie, while Shilpa was busy with the TV reality show Bigg Boss.

But no matter what, it seems the camaraderie and mutual admiration for each other is still prevalent.

Comedian Kapil Sharma is indeed going through a tough phase and in these times of dark clouds, Shilpa Shinde has come out in open to support him.

Shinde, who is currently working with Kapil’s supposedly arch rival, Sunil Grover, posted a message on Twitter.

Shinde wrote, “Abusing someone is certainly incorrect but he must be in a bad situation.”

She also shared her bad experience with the journalist who is in contention. The Bhabhiji fame actress also asked her artist fraternity to raise their voice against the journalist.

Shilpa also asked a valid question against cuss words, which portrayed Kapil in a bad light. She asked gaali kaun nahi deta? (Who doesn’t abuse?).

Align with all this, Shilpa shared screenshots of such malicious stories written against her.

Here’s her tweet-

