Shilpa's mother reveals why Shilpa called off her marriage with Romit

Shilpa has turned out to be one of the most loved and the most popular contestant in the Colors' flagship show Bigg Boss 11. The controversial reality show has added to the fame of the actress. She has been making headlines from the time the show started airing.

This morning TellyChakkar revealed how Salman slammed Arshi Khan for being rude and boisterous with Shilpa's mother. Salman said very clearly that Shilpa didn't misbehave with Arshi' s father. This happening will be aired in tonight's episode.

Shilpa is one of the favourite contestants of the audience. And the most recent development is that her mother also became their favourite when she came inside the Bigg Boss 11 house. The lady moved everyone with her emotional words. She adviced all the contestants to respect the fact that they have called her daughter ‘maa’. As there is no greater person in this world than a mother!

After coming out of the house, Shilpa’s mother talked to a media outlet where she finally poke at length the real reason why her daughter had called off her marriage.

She said, ”Romit had proposed her. And my daughter had accepted his proposal because he was a good person. Both of them decided to get married. But after some time they realized that their opinions are very different. In fact, both of their families are also very different.”

The lady added on saying, ”And it is very obvious that for a long term relationship, you can’t compromise on such things. That is why my daughter decided to call off the marriage. She thought that it would be better to end the relationship now than going for a divorce later.”

For the uninitiated, Shilpa was in a relationship with Romit Raj and the wedding for the duo was already in the cards. But just a few days before the wedding, Shilpa called it off!