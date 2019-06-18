Shiny Doshi: Filmmakers used to think that TV actors overact

MUMBAI: The lines between TV and films are gradually blurring, with many TV actors getting prominent roles in films. Shiny Doshi, who is currently a part of Shrimad Bhagavad, says that TV actors perform more scenes than film actors do on a daily basis and that have no problem adapting themselves to films.



'Actors like Mouni Roy, Hina Khan, and Karan Singh Grover make us really proud. They have been doing films. Earlier, filmmakers used to think that television actors would overact and be over dramatic. But now things have changed, and any actor who has talent will work in films. Theatre, television, or films—every medium needs actors and the medium should be respected. Films shoot a maximum of 2 to 3 scenes a day, while television shoots 14 to 15 scenes a day. In fact, shooting 12 hours a day for 30 days becomes very difficult. The shows work for years, and it becomes very monotonous and difficult. I feel if you place a television actor in any character, he or she will adapt to it well,' she says.



Luck, of course, is another important factor in the industry, says Shiny. However, she adds that hard work triumphs over everything. 'Luck favours, but hard work and talent are needed. Rejection is a part of life. Not every project works in life. I took every rejection in my life as a challenge to rise up again and try hard to give my best. We are humans, and rejections are painful. But if you start taking them positively, then it would eventually work and destiny will get you what you deserve. One should not stop working hard,' she says.



Talking about her own journey, she says, 'When I started my career 8 years back, I went for an audition of some other show, and somehow, the makers of Saraswati Chandra or Star Plus saw me and thought I should try for it. So the initial show that I went for didn't happen, and Saraswati Chandra happened. I always believe that God has plans for you. I think the struggle started when Saraswati Chandra happened because I had never learned acting. Jennifer Winget and Gautam Rode, who were already stars, were so good at their work that the level of expectation from me also rose. I learned a lot from them. I had a live experience of learning acting and direction. I got shows back to back, and each character I played was very different. There was a struggle after Khatron Ke Khiladi for a year, that was a difficult phase for me. Then, finally, my show Shrimad Bhagavad happened.'



Way to go, Shiny!